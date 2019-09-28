MKM Partners Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $8.75 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of BB opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after buying an additional 422,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in BlackBerry by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 1,001,865 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in BlackBerry by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 944,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

