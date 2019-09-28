MOAC Market Cap Hits $18.04 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. MOAC has a market cap of $18.04 million and $33,754.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

