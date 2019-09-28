Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TAP.A remained flat at $$61.80 during trading hours on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

