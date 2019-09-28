Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price (up previously from GBX 415 ($5.42)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON MONY traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 377.70 ($4.94). The stock had a trading volume of 857,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.