Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 127,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 235,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Standpoint Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

