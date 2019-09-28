Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $10,428,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.