Mutual Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

