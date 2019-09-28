Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner bought 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,395.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,187 shares of company stock worth $472,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

