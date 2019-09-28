Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cigna by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.39.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

