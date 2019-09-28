Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $4,919,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 194,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $27.32 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

