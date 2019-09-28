Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 383.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

