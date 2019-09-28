MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $460,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $269.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFSF. BidaskClub upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

