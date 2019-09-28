Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:NTP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,495. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

