National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 330,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $672.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.78%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,291,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in National CineMedia by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

