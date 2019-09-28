National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 898 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 892.83 ($11.67).

NG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Grid to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 883 ($11.54). 5,024,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 841.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 892 ($11.66).

In other National Grid news, insider Amanda Mesler acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.