National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 35.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.