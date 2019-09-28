Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BitMart and Coinlim. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market cap of $15,040.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,203,984 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

