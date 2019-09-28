Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

