Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 39,040 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,040 shares during the period. MAXIMUS accounts for about 2.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.76% of MAXIMUS worth $35,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,207,000 after buying an additional 102,416 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 54.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,581 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in MAXIMUS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 985,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $936,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,030 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

