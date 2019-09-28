Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 56,305 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Viad accounts for about 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.94% of Viad worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Viad by 242.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,266.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $68,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

VVI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

