Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $48.39 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up about 4.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $48,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 396,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.