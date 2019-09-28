NewDay Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 48,656 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.38. 4,545,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.