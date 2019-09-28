NewDay Solutions LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,758,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,391,000 after purchasing an additional 518,998 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 110,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

XOM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $86.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.