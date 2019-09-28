NewDay Solutions LLC Invests $9.62 Million in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 368,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewDay Solutions LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.