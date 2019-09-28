NewDay Solutions LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 277,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

NVG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 323,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $32,858.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

