NewDay Solutions LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 441.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 122,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,491,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,455,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,406. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.