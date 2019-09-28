NewDay Solutions LLC Makes New $702,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 9,373,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

