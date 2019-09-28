Newfoundland Capital Management Has $2 Million Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,599 shares during the period. Companhia Paranaense de Energia makes up approximately 0.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $935.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.