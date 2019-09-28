Newfoundland Capital Management Invests $801,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Credicorp accounts for approximately 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.65. The company had a trading volume of 636,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,103. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $199.83 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

