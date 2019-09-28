Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

LON NFC traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 million and a PE ratio of 31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 580.11.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

