Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

NEP stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after buying an additional 275,136 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 115,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

