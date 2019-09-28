NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 1st (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:NGM) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 1st. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $106,666,672 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $61,260.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 89,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $1,212,292.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 472,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,405.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

