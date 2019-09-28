NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Receives GBX 3,706.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,706.50 ($48.43).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 2,077 ($27.14) to GBX 1,986 ($25.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NMC Health stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,772 ($36.22). The stock had a trading volume of 577,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. NMC Health has a one year low of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.17) and a one year high of GBX 3,764 ($49.18). The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,457.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

