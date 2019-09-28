No BS Crypto (NOBS) Tops One Day Volume of $5,389.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $57,533.00 and approximately $5,389.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

