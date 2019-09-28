Noble (NYSE:NE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

NE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SEB Equities cut shares of Noble from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Noble stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.58. Noble has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Noble will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Noble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Noble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Noble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 168,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noble by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 423,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Noble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

