Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $2,611,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,995,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,936 shares of company stock worth $11,022,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,148. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

