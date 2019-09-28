Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €41.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.86 ($49.83).

Norma Group stock opened at €32.00 ($37.21) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.78. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of €57.55 ($66.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

