Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NPRUF stock remained flat at $$22.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

