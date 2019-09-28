Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

