Nucleus Vision 1-Day Volume Tops $499,966.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Upbit and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $499,966.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,523,626 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Koinex, CoinBene, Zebpay, Upbit, BITBOX, Bitrue, Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Huobi, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

