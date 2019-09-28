Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Update

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NUE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,689. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 687,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 4,741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

