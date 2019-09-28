Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Receives $61.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 868,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,221. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.