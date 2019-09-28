Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $92.85 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $92,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,614,000 after purchasing an additional 589,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,619,000 after acquiring an additional 358,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after acquiring an additional 908,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIV opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.