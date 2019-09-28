Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,296.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,208,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Hanesbrands worth $107,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

