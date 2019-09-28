Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $98.06 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 664,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

NYSE:MHK opened at $123.58 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

