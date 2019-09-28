Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $22.16 Million Stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,629 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 450.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth about $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth about $56,484,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $46,421,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 69.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 863,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 1,617,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.