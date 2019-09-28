Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,306 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Diamond S Shipping worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

DSSI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

DSSI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 119,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

