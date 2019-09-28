Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,975,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,780,000 shares during the period. Infinera makes up about 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 11.69% of Infinera worth $61,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 2,903,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,887. Infinera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $988.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

