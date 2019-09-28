Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 375,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,977. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 256.69% and a negative net margin of 3,450.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 434,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.