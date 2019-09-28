Oddo Bhf Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €7.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.76 ($12.51).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €6.47 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €7.79 ($9.05) and a 52 week high of €13.87 ($16.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.39 and its 200 day moving average is €9.72. The company has a market cap of $293.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

